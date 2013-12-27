BEIJING Dec 27 China's homegrown satellite
navigation system will bring untold economic, social and
military benefits and other countries in Asia are welcome to use
it, the director of China's satellite navigation agency said on
Friday.
The year-old Beidou satellite navigation system is a rival
to the U.S. Global Positioning System (GPS) and Russian GLONASS.
Beidou's 16 satellites serve the Asia-Pacific but the number of
satellites is expected to grow to 30 by 2020 as coverage expands
globally.
The system would bring benefits across the board, in both
civilian and military applications, said Ran Chengqi, the
director of the Satellite Navigation Office.
"The construction of the Beidou network should resolve the
country's security issues, including economic security and the
security of society-at-large," he said. "It's obviously a
combined military and civilian infrastructure."
"What purpose it will have for national defense or armament,
that's for the armament department or Defense Ministry to
consider, but I think that its uses are many," Ran told a news
conference.
The successful deployment of Beidou means the increasingly
potent Chinese armed forces will have an accurate, independent
navigation system - vital technology for guiding the missiles,
warships and attack aircraft that allow Beijing to claim great
power status.
Senior Chinese military officers have said Beidou is more
important for the country than manned space flight or the
Chinese lunar probes now under way, according to reports in the
state-run media.
But the benefits are by no means limited to defense.
The government sees it as a commercial coup for fast-growing
market satellite navigation services for cars, mobile phones and
other applications.
China is encouraging other countries in Asia to adopt it by
offering the service free, as the United States does with the
civilian GPS network.
Stations are being built in Pakistan to improve service
there and Thailand has signed up to use Beidou for disaster
forecasting.
"It's completely open," Ran said. "Technology and service
both."
"Even though we still do not provide global coverage, its
applications are already spreading worldwide," he said.
This month, the cabinet approved a blueprint that envisioned
Beidou capturing 60 percent of a projected 400 billion yuan ($65
billion) market for satellite navigation services in China,
according to the China Daily.
The newspaper said 40 percent of Beidou's satellite
applications would be for military use.
