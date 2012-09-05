BEIJING China has charged the former police chief at the heart of China's biggest political uproar in decades with defection, abuse of power and bribe taking, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

Wang Lijun fled to a U.S. consulate in southwestern China in February, days after his dismissal as police chief of Chongqing, the nearby municipality then run by the high-flying politician Bo Xilai.

That flight amounted to defection, Xinhua said, adding that Wang was also charged with taking "a huge amount of bribes".

Wang stayed inside the consulate for about 24 hours before leaving, and sources have said he told U.S. diplomats and later Chinese officials that he believed Bo's wife, Gu Kailai, was behind the murder of a British businessman, Neil Heywood.

He was also charged with violating his duty by not investigating Heywood's death , Xinhua said.

Bo was dismissed from his Chongqing post in March and remains out of sight, though he has yet to face charges. His wife was given a suspended death sentence on August 9 on charges of poisoning Heywood.

