BEIJING Dec 9 Zhong Jian and his wife are
willing to pay double the going rate for a tiny home in a
Beijing neighbourhood so their 18-month-old daughter will be
eligible to attend a top primary school nearby.
Because public primary schools in many Chinese cities have
to admit children who live locally, parents like Zhong are
driving up property prices in areas that have the most popular
schools. The trend is set to accelerate with a baby boom
expected after China eased its one-child policy last month.
"I don't have a choice. I want the best education for my
daughter and this is the only way," said Zhong, who has hunted
in the alleyways near the Beijing No.2 Experimental Primary
School for six months without any luck.
Prices for pre-owned homes and apartments in Beijing rose 19
percent in October from a year ago, a dizzying pace for those
trying to get a foothold in the Chinese capital.
But the spike is far greater in the areas young families
covet - neighbourhoods near the best schools, which are often
clustered in the older parts of Beijing, not near sprawling new
apartment complexes.
On average, pre-owned homes close to good schools are 50
percent more expensive than similar ones in comparable areas,
and the gap has widened over the past year, said Chinese real
estate agency and consultancy HomeLink. Supply is also very
tight, half a dozen parents told Reuters.
China loosened its family planning rules last month to allow
couples to have two children if one of the parents was an only
child, a measure demographers say will apply to tens of millions
of families.
"The new policy will widen the supply-demand gap for
school-area houses in the next three to five years," said Zhang
Quanguo, an analyst with HomeLink. "Prices will go even higher."
NOT EVEN A BATHROOM
Zhong, a 32-year old electronics salesman, said he was ready
to pay two million yuan ($328,200) for a tiny home with one room
the size of about four king-size beds, in a shabby alleyway near
the Beijing No.2 Experimental Primary School.
The home, which doesn't even have a bathroom, sits in a
rundown Chinese-style courtyard with other small homes. That
would have been more than double the cost for a similar home in
downtown Beijing, one real estate agent said.
But the owner still wanted more, so Zhong had to say no.
Other parents said they were willing to pay high prices and
endure less than ideal living conditions to get their child into
a top primary school.
Chinese families put enormous emphasis on education. Many
parents believe that choosing the right primary school for their
child is vital to getting them into a good high school followed
by a prestigious university.
"Education is very competitive," said a parent surnamed
Wang, the father of a two-year old boy.
"We don't have the connections to get him into a good
school, so we can only buy a school-area home," added Wang, who
declined to give his full name.
Zhong said he and his family had not planned to live in the
courtyard home, about 3 km (1.9 miles) from Tiananmen Square.
But the purchase would have enabled him to move his
household registration and thus meet the school's requirement of
three years of neighbourhood residency before his daughter began
classes.
"These owners know that what they are really selling is the
school opportunity," said Zhong.
"SOCIAL INEQUALITY"
In an effort to give families fair access to education, the
government has for years required public primary schools to
admit students from local neighbourhoods in many cities.
However, a nationwide system for ranking schools according
to academic results has led to significant disparities, with
selected key schools getting more funding as well as better
facilities and teachers.
Indeed, experts say the quality of education varies greatly
between the top primary schools and the rest.
"This is social inequality, public schools use government
resources and funding, but most people can't afford to buy a
school-area home," said Tan Fang, a professor at the South China
Normal University in southern Guangzhou city.
The Ministry of Education, in a statement to Reuters, said
the government had sought to strengthen the quality of basic
education "so the majority of parents will be content to let
their children go to nearby schools".
School-area housing has become a high-profile subset in real
estate markets, not only in Beijing and Shanghai, but also in
less developed cities that have millions of people but fewer
high-quality schools.
Most buyers of school-area homes are relatively well-off
parents who give up bigger and newer houses to live near good
schools, which are often surrounded by small, older apartments,
said HomeLink analyst Zhang.
There are other concerns for parents.
In principle, children are admitted based on the address on
the household registration, or hukou, of their family.
Many schools require families to have lived in the
neighbourhood for up to five years prior to enrolment.
Relocating a hukou, even within Beijing, can take time. And
parents often don't know if their child has been accepted until
they reach school age.
More equitable education was highlighted in reforms
announced last month, along with a relaxation of the one-child
policy and many other economic measures.
The reform document called for narrowing the differences in
the quality of education among urban and rural areas.
Change may not come soon enough for parents like Zhong.
"I feel very tired and helpless," said the weary father.
"It's a lot of pressure."
(Editing by Dean Yates)