BEIJING Nov 27 Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao
on Sunday pledged central and local government funds to improve
and provide school bus service to schools in the wake of a
traffic accident that killed 18 pre-school children and sparked
outrage across the country.
A school van with nine seats but crammed with 62 children
and two adults crashed head-on into a coal truck in western
Gansu province after the van swerved into oncoming traffic,
television and other media reports said.
The two adults on board also died in the crash and 44 people
were injured.
The tragedy prompted a swell of comments on the Internet and
in the press calling for an overhaul of China's badly managed
and underserviced school transportation system. Rural areas in
particular are known for unsafe transportation for children in
aging, badly maintained vans and trucks.
The central and regional governments would provide funds for
closer monitoring of manufacturing, renovation and allocation of
school buses, Wen said at a conference on women's and children's
affairs in Beijing, the Chinese government said on its official
website.
Authorities would also work to improve management of bus
systems and boost safety, Wen said.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones and Xu Wan: Editing by Nick
Macfie)