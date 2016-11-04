SHANGHAI Nov 4 The Shanghai Cooperation
Organisation (SCO), a pact of six nations led by China and
Russia, is looking to establish a new development bank in a bid
to boost investment in the region, the official Xinhua news
agency said on Friday.
At a meeting of the group in the Kyrgyzstan capital of
Bishkek on Thursday, prime ministers of the six nations also
agreed to boost overall economic cooperation and work to
facilitate trade, the report said.
According to the China Daily newspaper, Chinese premier Li
Keqiang told the meeting that China was open to the
establishment of a free trade zone among the group, which also
includes Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The group also approved a 38-point plan to boost cooperation
in finance, transportation and agriculture over the 2017-2021
period, the paper said.
The SCO bloc was established in 2001 to tackle regional
terrorist threats as well as promote political, economic and
cultural cooperation throughout the region. India and Pakistan
are also set to join the group next year after signing an
agreement earlier in June.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)