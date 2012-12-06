BEIJING Dec 6 Vietnam must immediately stop its
unilateral oil exploration in disputed areas of the South China
Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
Vietnam expelled Chinese fishing boats from waters near
China's southern Hainan province, Foreign Ministry spokesman
Hong Lei said at a regular briefing on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear when the incident took place.
The vast waters of the South China Sea are rich in oil and
gas and are contested by China, Vietnam, the Philippines, while
Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei also lay claims to parts of it.
Last Friday a Vietnamese ship in the waters had a cable it
was pulling cut by two Chinese fishing ships.