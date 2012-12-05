(Adds U.S. ambassador's comments, paragraphs 2, 12-13)
By John Ruwitch and Michael Martina
SHANGHAI/BEIJING Dec 5 New Chinese regulations
allowing police to board vessels deemed to be breaking the law
off the southern island of Hainan were a provincial-level
initiative, but Beijing likely signed off on them, an official
said on Wednesday.
China is in an increasingly angry dispute with neighbours
including the Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia
over claims to parts of the potentially oil and gas-rich South
China Sea and U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke said the United States
was seeking clarification on the new rules.
China lays claim to almost the whole of the sea, which is
criss-crossed by crucial shipping lanes.
The rules passed last week by Hainan island's provincial
legislature were partly a response to an increase in Vietnamese
fishing boats near the Paracel islands, which both countries
claim, said Wu Shicun, head of Hainan's foreign affairs office.
Vietnam on Tuesday condemned China's claims as a serious
violation of its sovereignty, and planned to set up patrols to
protect its fisheries, accusing Chinese boats of sabotage.
Wu, who also heads the National Institute for South China
Sea Studies, said the regulations were amendments to rules in
place since 1999 and had been in the works for over a year.
"It was not (initiated by Beijing). Local law enforcement
agencies started this," he told Reuters by telephone. But he
added: "They definitely would have reported these upward. They'd
definitely have sought opinions from the department in charge."
Tensions between China and the other claimants have flared
since late November over these rules as well as China's new
passports, which are imprinted with maps claiming sovereignty
over the disputed territory.
NOT CONSISTENT
Nevertheless, Chinese and foreign policy experts have said
the two issues were not likely to be connected. And they are
sceptical as to whether the new provincial regulations in Hainan
represent a tougher stance from the central government, despite
a once-a-decade change in the ruling Communist Party's top
leadership last month.
"It's not consistent with some sort of new policy, or a
policy shift. There's no evidence that way," said Zhu Feng, a
professor at Peking University.
The Hainan regulations appear to allow border police to
board and search vessels deemed to be operating illegally in
what China considers Hainan's waters, but the full text of the
regulations has not been made public and questions remain.
"The U.S. government very much wants clarification of what
these rules mean, how they will be interpreted by the Hainan
government and marine enforcement agencies and the purpose of
these rules," Locke told Reuters on the sidelines of an
investment forum in Beijing.
"It is really unclear, I think, to most nations," Locke
said. "First we need clarification of the extent, the purpose
and the reach of these regulations."
Hainan, which likes to style itself as China's answer to
Hawaii or Bali with its resorts and beaches, is the province
responsible for administering the country's extensive claims to
the myriad islets and atolls in the South China Sea.
"This is pointed at neighbouring countries whose intrusions
mainly around the Paracels are serious... In recent years more
and more Vietnamese fishing boats have intruded into Paracel
waters, and this is one aspect," Wu said.
"There was no (legal) basis for punishment before."
The rules would not influence the majority of ships passing
through the South China Sea, he said.
"China's promises that foreign boats can enjoy freedom of
navigation in the South China Sea aren't affected one bit by
these new regulations, and they won't be affected by disputes in
the South China Sea," he said.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)