SINGAPORE Dec 3 Singapore expressed concern on
Monday over China's plan to board and search ships sailing in
what it considers its territory in the South China Sea, as
tension grows over Beijing's sovereignty claims in busy
Southeast Asian waters.
"Singapore is concerned about this recent turn of events,"
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to a recent
Chinese media report on new rules that will allow police in the
southern Chinese province of Hainan to board and seize control
of foreign ships which "illegally enter" its waters from Jan. 1.
Wealthy Singapore, home to the world's second-busiest
container port, is the second Southeast Asian country to
publicly express concern over the new rules after the
Philippines on Saturday condemned the Chinese plan as illegal.
The issue divided Southeast Asian leaders at a summit last
month in Phnom Penh, where host Cambodia, a staunch China ally,
sought to limit discussion on the mineral-rich sea, where
China's claims overlap in places with those of four Southeast
Asian countries and of Taiwan.
Tension over the South China Sea, home to a third of the
world's shipping activity, is entering a new and more
contentious chapter, as claimant nations build up their navies
and alliances with other nations, particularly with the United
States.
"We urge all parties to the territorial disputes in the
South China Sea to refrain from provocative behaviour," the
Singapore government said in a statement.
"It is important for all parties to respect the accepted
principles of international law ... and refrain from taking
actions that could escalate tensions."
China's sovereignty claims over the stretch of water off its
south coast and to the east of mainland Southeast Asia set it
directly against U.S. allies Vietnam and the Philippines, while
Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to parts.
The tensions illustrate the difficulty of forging a
Southeast Asian consensus over how to deal with an increasingly
assertive China.
Estimates for proven and undiscovered oil reserves in the
South China Sea range as high as 213 billion barrels of oil, the
U.S. Energy Information Administration said in a 2008 report.
That would surpass every country's proven oil reserves except
Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, according to the BP Statistical
Review.
Surin Pitsuwan, secretary-general of the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said on Friday the
Chinese plan was a "very serious turn of events".
