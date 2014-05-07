(Adds further comment from U.S. State Department and analysts,
paragraphs 23-27)
By Nguyen Phuong Linh and Michael Martina
HANOI/BEIJING May 7 Vietnam said on Wednesday a
Chinese vessel intentionally rammed two of its ships in a part
of the disputed South China Sea where Beijing has deployed a
giant oil rig, sending tensions spiralling in the region.
The Foreign Ministry in Hanoi said the collisions took place
on Sunday and caused considerable damage to the Vietnamese
ships. Six people suffered minor injuries, it said.
"On May 4, Chinese ships intentionally rammed two Vietnamese
Sea Guard vessels," said Tran Duy Hai, a Foreign Ministry
official and deputy head of Vietnam's national border committee.
"Chinese ships, with air support, sought to intimidate
Vietnamese vessels. Water cannon was used," he told a news
conference in Hanoi. Six other ships were also hit, but not as
badly, other officials said.
Dozens of navy and coastguard vessels from both countries
are in the area where China has deployed the giant rig,
Vietnamese officials have said.
"No shots have been fired yet," said a Vietnamese navy
official, who could not be identified because he was not
authorised to speak to media. "Vietnam won't fire unless China
fires first."
The two Communist nations have been trying to put aside
border disputes and memories of a brief border war in 1979.
Vietnam is usually careful about comments against China, with
which it had bilateral trade surpassing $50 billion in 2013.
Still, Hanoi has strongly condemned the operation of the
drilling rig in what it says are its waters in the South China
Sea, and told the owners, China's state-run oil company CNOOC,
to remove it.
The United States has also criticised the move.
The row comes days after U.S. President Barack Obama visited
Asia to underline his commitment to allies including Japan and
the Philippines, both locked in territorial disputes with China.
Obama, promoting a strategic "pivot" towards the
Asia-Pacific, also visited South Korea and Malaysia, but not
China.
The United States is "strongly concerned about dangerous
conduct and intimidation by vessels in the disputed area," U.S.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington on
Wednesday.
Psaki reiterated the U.S. view that China's deployment of an
oil rig was "provocative and unhelpful" to regional security.
"We call on all parties to conduct themselves in a safe and
appropriate manner, exercise restraint, and address competing
sovereignty claims peacefully, diplomatically, and in accordance
with international law," she told a regular news briefing.
China has not yet responded to the Vietnamese allegations of
ramming. Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
the rig's deployment had nothing to do with the United States,
or Vietnam.
"The United States has no right to complain about China's
activities within the scope of its own sovereignty," she said.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea and rejects
rival claims from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and
Brunei.
TENSIONS WITH PHILIPPINES
Tensions are also brewing in another part of the sea, with
Beijing demanding that the Philippines release a Chinese fishing
boat and its crew seized on Tuesday off Half Moon Shoal in the
Spratly Islands.
The boat has 11 crew and police said they found about 350
turtles in the vessel, some already dead. A Philippine boat and
its crew was also seized and found to have 70 turtles on board.
Several species of turtle are protected under Philippine law.
Police said the boats were being towed to Puerto Princesa
town on the island of Palawan where charges would be filed.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said Hua China had
"indisputable sovereignty" over the Spratly Islands and added:
"We once again warn the Philippines not to take any provocative
actions."
The State Department's Psaki said the United States had seen
reports about the boat seizures was concerned that the vessels
appeared to be engaged in catching endangered sea turtles.
"We urge both sides to work together diplomatically," she said.
In a commentary, Ernest Bower and Gregory Poling of
Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies
think tank called the implications of the rig row "significant."
"The fact that the Chinese moved ahead in placing their rig
immediately after President Barack Obama's visit to four Asian
countries in late April underlines Beijing's commitment to test
the resolve of Vietnam, its Association of Southeast Asian
Nations neighbors, and Washington," they said.
Beijing may be attempting "to substantially change the
status quo" while perceiving Washington to be distracted by
developments in Ukraine, Nigeria and Syria, they said.
"If China believes Washington is distracted, in an
increasingly insular and isolationist mood, and unwilling to
back up relatively strong security assertions made to Japan and
the Philippines and repeated during President Obama's trip, then
these developments south of the Paracel Islands could have
long-term regional and global consequences," they said.
Tensions are frequent in the South China Sea between China
and the other claimant nations, particularly Vietnam and the
Philippines, both of which say Beijing has harassed their ships.
However, while there are frequent stand-offs between
fishermen and claimant states in the South China Sea, the actual
detention of Chinese fishermen or the seizure of a boat is rare.
NOT COMMERCIALLY DRIVEN
An oil industry official in China said deployment of the rig
appeared a political decision rather than a commercial one.
"This reflected the will of the central government and is
also related to the U.S. strategy on Asia," said the official,
who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"It is not commercially driven. It is also not like CNOOC
has set a big exploration blueprint for the region."
However, Wu Shicun, president of the National Institute for
South China Sea Studies, a Chinese government think tank, said
China was unlikely to pay much heed to Vietnamese concerns.
"If we stop our work there as soon as Vietnam shouts, China
will not be able to achieve anything in the South China Sea," Wu
said.
"We have lost a precious opportunity to drill for oil and
gas in the Spratlys. Also this time we are drilling in Xisha
(Paracel Islands), not Nansha (Spratlys), there is no
territorial dispute there. I think China will keep moving ahead
with its plan (in Xisha), no matter what Vietnam says and does."
Tran Duy Hai, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry official,
raised the possibility of Hanoi taking the dispute to
international arbitration.
"We cannot exclude any measures, including international
legal action, as long as it is peaceful.
"We are a peace-loving nation that has experienced many
wars," he said. "If this situation goes too far, we will use all
measures in line with international law to protect our
territory. We have limitations, but we will stand up to any
Chinese aggression."
The Philippines has already taken its dispute with China to
an international arbitration tribunal in The Hague.
(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing, Manuel
Mogato in Manila, Charlie Zhu in Hong Kong and David Brunnstrom
in Washington; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan, Mohammad Zargham
and David Gregorio)