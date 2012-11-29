BEIJING Nov 29 Police in the southern Chinese
island province of Hainan will board and search ships which
enter into what China considers its territorial waters in the
disputed South China Sea, state media said on Thursday, a move
which could raise tensions further.
The South China Sea is Asia's biggest potential military
trouble spot with several Asian countries claiming sovereignty.
New rules, which come into effect on January 1, will allow
Hainan police to board and seize control of foreign ships which
"illegally enter" Chinese waters and order them to change course
or stop sailing, the official China Daily reported.
"Activities such as entering the island province's waters
without permission, damaging coastal defence facilities and
engaging in publicity that threatens national security are
illegal," the English-language newspaper said.
"If foreign ships or crew members violate regulations,
Hainan police have the right to take over the ships or their
communication systems, under the revised regulations," it added.
China's assertion of sovereignty over the stretch of water
off its south coast and to the east of mainland Southeast Asia
has set it directly against Vietnam and the Philippines, while
Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to parts.
China occasionally detains fishermen, mostly from Vietnam,
who it accuses of operating illegally in Chinese waters, though
generally frees them quite quickly.
Hainan, which likes to style itself as China's answer to
Hawaii or Bali with its resorts and beaches, is the province
responsible for administering the country's extensive claims to
the myriad islets and atolls in the South China Sea.
The newspaper said that the government will also send new
maritime surveillance ships to join the fleet responsible for
patrolling the South China Sea, believed to be rich in oil and
gas and straddling shipping lanes between East Asia and Europe
and the Middle East.
The stakes have risen in the area as the U.S. military
shifts its attention and resources back to Asia, emboldening its
long-time ally the Philippines and former foe Vietnam to take a
tougher stance against Beijing.
China has further angered the Philippines and Vietnam by
issuing new passports showing a map depicting China's claims to
the disputed waters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Michael Perry)