BEIJING, July 31 Chinese President Xi Jinping
told his Politburo on Wednesday the country wanted to resolve
its maritime territorial disputes peacefully and through talks,
but would not compromise on sovereignty and had to step up its
defensive capabilities.
Territorial claims by Japan and China over the uninhabited
islets and resource-rich waters in the East China Sea, as well
as China's claims over the South China Sea, rank as some of
Asia's biggest security risks.
At a meeting with members of the ruling Communist Party's
inner elite, Xi said China would adhere to the path of peaceful
development, but "in no way will the country abandon its
legitimate rights and interests, nor will it give up its core
national interests", state media reported.
China will "use peaceful means and negotiations to settle
disputes and strive to safeguard peace and stability", Xi was
quoted as saying, without naming any countries. His comments
were the most high-level remarks on the subject in weeks.
"China will prepare to cope with complexities, enhance its
capacity in safeguarding maritime rights and interests, and
resolutely safeguard its maritime rights and interests," Xi
said, according to the official Xinhua news agency report.
Becoming a maritime power is an "important task" for China
as "the oceans and seas have an increasingly important strategic
status concerning global competition in the spheres of politics,
economic development, military, and scientific and technology",
Xi said.
Still, the country will adhere to a policy of "shelving
disputes and carrying out joint development" for areas over
which China claims sovereignty, while also promoting mutually
beneficial and friendly cooperation, Xi added, repeating a line
offered previously by Chinese officials.
Japan's top career diplomat met China's foreign minister on
Tuesday in the latest bid to ease strains between Asia's two
biggest economies over their bitter territorial row in the East
China Sea, though a Chinese official newspaper said Beijing had
ruled out a leaders' summit. [IN:nL4N0G00MA]
Tension over the East China Sea has escalated this year,
with China and Japan scrambling fighter jets and ordering patrol
ships to shadow each other, raising fear that a miscalculation
could lead to a broader clash.
The Philippines and Vietnam have also accused Beijing of
becoming more aggressive in their disputes with China in the
strategically located and energy-rich South China Sea.
China is rapidly developing an impressive blue water naval
capacity to project power far from its shores, developing new
warships and submarines and launching its first aircraft
carrier.
