BEIJING, April 10 A Chinese cruise ship called
the "Scent of Princess Coconut" has completed a trial voyage to
the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, state media
said on Tuesday, as China eyes tourist trips likely to irritate
Vietnam and other neighbours.
China and Vietnam maintain rival claims across swathes of
the South China Sea, including the Paracel Islands. Called the
Xisha islands in Chinese, they are a cluster of close to 40
islets, outcrops and reefs that are controlled by Beijing.
That dispute and a mosaic of other conflicting claims have
set China against Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines,
and Taiwan.
The proposed opening of the Paracel Islands to tourism could
add to the long-standing friction, which has drawn the United
States into pressing China over the issue.
The Japanese-built ship carried out a three-day voyage to
the northern shoals of the Paracels, the official Xinhua news
agency reported, though it added there was no firm timetable for
a launch of such cruises.
Initial plans call for ships to visit Woody Island, called
Yongxing Island by China, though tourists would not be allowed
to leave their boat.
"They will tour around the northern shoals of Xisha,
enjoying the awesome views and the blue sea, before returning to
Hainan," said Huang Peng, an official with the transport bureau
of Hainan, China's southern island-province that is near the
disputed islands.
"For the next stage, we will build bigger ships and make
other improvements to meet the demands of high-end customers,"
Huang told the Xinhua news agency.
Tourism to the Paracels is important as "it is a declaration
of sovereignty over the islands ... that have been a part of
Chinese territory since ancient times", the official added.
Deng Zhonghua, head of the Foreign Ministry's department of
boundary and ocean affairs, told a question and answer session
on the People's Daily website that China was perfectly in its
rights to allow tourism to the Paracels.
"This is a matter which is completely within the scope of
China's sovereignty, and no other country has the right to
interfere," he said.
China has given conflicting signals on its plans for the
islands. State media last week denied an earlier report the
government planned to let tourists visit the Paracels.
Last month, China and Vietnam quarrelled after Beijing said
it had detained 21 Vietnamese for illegal fishing around the
Paracels but Vietnam said the fishermen had been detained in its
waters and demanded their immediate release.
Tension has risen in the region in the past two years over
concern that China is becoming more assertive in its claim to
the seas, believed to be rich in oil and gas and straddling
shipping lanes between East Asia and Europe and the Middle East.
