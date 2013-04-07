BEIJING, April 7 China will this month start
allowing tourists to visit the Paracel Islands, one of a group
of disputed islets and reefs in the South China Sea, state news
agency Xinhua said, a move likely to irk rival claimant Vietnam.
A cruise ship that can accommodate 1,965 passengers is ready
for sailing to the Paracels, known in Chinese as Xisha, Xinhua
reported, citing ship owner Haihang Group Corp.
Hainan Harbour and Shipping Holdings Co is building another
cruise ship.
"Tourists will eat and sleep on the cruise ships and can
land on the islands for sightseeing" ahead of Labour Day on May
1, Tan Li, vice governor of China's southernmost island province
of Hainan, told Xinhua late on Saturday.
There is only one hotel with 56 rooms on the two-sq-km Woody
Island, the largest island in the Paracels, the agency said.
"Prices will be relatively high due to the high costs of
tourism infrastructure construction," Huang Huaru, general
manager of a tourism agency in Hainan, told Xinhua.
Last year, China approved the formal establishment of a
military garrison in Sansha city, which is located on Woody
Island. The city administers the mostly uninhabited islands in
the South China Sea which China claims.
Tan said local authorities will build more supply ships and
infrastructure in Sansha, including ports, water supply and
sewage treatment facilities.
China took full control of the Paracels - a cluster of close
to 40 islets, outcrops and reefs - in 1974 after a naval
showdown with the then South Vietnam, and there have been
incidents ever since. Taiwan also claims the Paracels.
Last month Vietnam accused China of opening fire on a
fishing boat near the Paracels and burning down its cabin,
charges Beijing denied.
Vietnam, Taiwan, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines also
claim other parts of the South China Sea, including the Spratly
Islands. China has a separate dispute with Japan in the East
China Sea.
China is in an increasingly angry dispute with its
neighbours over the claims to parts of the potentially oil and
gas-rich South China Sea. China lays claim to almost the whole
of the sea, which is criss-crossed by crucial shipping lanes.
(Reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing by Ben Blanchard and
Michael Perry)