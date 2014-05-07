(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON May 7 The United States said on
Wednesday it was concerned about dangerous conduct and
intimidation in the South China Sea after reports of a Chinese
vessel ramming Vietnamese ships. It called for restraint on all
sides.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated the U.S.
view that China's deployment of an oil rig in a disputed part of
the South China was "provocative and unhelpful" to security in
the region.
"We are strongly concerned about dangerous conduct and
intimidation by vessels in the disputed area," she told a
regular news briefing.
"We call on all parties to conduct themselves in a safe and
appropriate manner, exercise restraint, and address competing
sovereignty claims peacefully, diplomatically, and in accordance
with international law."
Psaki said the United States had seen reports that
Philippine police had seized Chinese and Philippine fishing
boats carrying illegally harvested sea turtles in the South
China Sea and detained their crews.
"We urge both sides to work together diplomatically," she
said. "Given the United States works with the international
community to combat wildlife trafficking, we are concerned that
the vessels appear to be engaged in direct harvest of endangered
species of sea turtles."
China has demanded that the Philippines release its boat and
fishermen.
Vietnam's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday a Chinese
vessel intentionally rammed two of its ships in a part of the
South China Sea where the giant oil rig was deployed.
It said the collisions took place on Sunday and caused
considerable damage to the Vietnamese ships. Six people
sustained minor injuries, it said.
The dispute comes days after U.S. President Barack Obama
visited Asia to underline his commitment to allies there,
including Japan and the Philippines, locked in territorial
disputes with China.
China has not yet responded to the Vietnamese allegations of
ramming, but Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
earlier on Wednesday that the deployment of the rig had nothing
to do with the United States, or Vietnam.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting
rival claims from Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and
Brunei.
