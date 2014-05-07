HANOI May 7 Chinese ships purposely collided
with two Vietnamese vessels in disputed waters where Chinese
firms started operating at the weekend, causing large scale
damage, Vietnam's foreign ministry said on Thursday.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, rejecting rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the
Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei. It also has a separate
maritime dispute with Japan.
"On May 4, Chinese ships intentionally rammed two Vietnamese
Sea Guard vessels," said Tran Duy Hai, a foreign ministry
official and deputy head of Vietnam's national border committee.
"Chinese ships, with air support, sought to intimidate
Vietnamese vessels. Water cannon was used," he told a news
conference in Hanoi.
Hai said Vietnam had requested talks with high-level
leadership in Beijing and was awaiting a response.
Other countries in the region were concerned, he said,
adding that Vietnam would do "everything necessary" to settle
the dispute peacefully.
(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh; Writing by Martin Petty;
Editing by Nick Macfie)