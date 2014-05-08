* Top China diplomat says row "controllable"
* U.S. calls for calm, urges peaceful resolution
* Dispute tests Vietnam's uneasy ties with neighbour
* Vietnam stock markets tumble on fears of conflict
By Ben Blanchard and Nguyen Phuong Linh
BEIJING/HANOI, May 8 China on Thursday rejected
Vietnamese claims it acted aggressively in the South China Sea
and called for a peaceful end to a bitter row sparked by
Beijing's parking of a giant oil rig in contested waters.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping said no "clash"
had taken place since the dispute erupted at the weekend. He was
responding to Vietnam's assertions that Chinese vessels used
water cannon and intentionally rammed eight of its ships,
seriously damaging two, and wounding six sailors.
"I don't believe there was a clash. I think this was a
difference of opinion on some disputes," Cheng told reporters on
the sidelines of a forum in Beijing.
"The area in dispute is Chinese territory and of course we
will maintain the country's core interests and defend our
sovereignty. Vietnam should know this," Cheng said, adding that
the two countries can resolve disputes through "peaceful talks".
"This dispute is not about the entire relationship between
China and Vietnam. It's localised. It is controllable."
The two Communist nations have sought to put aside border
disputes and memories of a brief border war in 1979. Vietnam is
usually careful about comments against China, for which it
relies on for political support and bilateral trade that
surpassed $50 billion in 2013.
Still, Hanoi has strongly condemned the operation of the
drilling rig, the first such action by Beijing in contested
waters, and told the owners, China's state-run oil company
CNOOC, to remove it.
China has parked about 80 ships around the rig, Vietnamese
officials have said, adding that seven of them were military.
Its foreign ministry on Wednesday showed reporters what it said
were video clips of Chinese ships hitting Vietnamese Seaguard
vessels.
Hanoi has also hinted at international legal action and said
it had requested dialogue with China's leadership, but was
awaiting a response.
Daniel Russel, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for
East Asia and Pacific, reiterated Washington's concerns about
"dangerous conduct and intimidation by vessels" in the disputed
area. He met senior Vietnamese leaders on Thursday and said the
row had been discussed at length.
"It's fair to say both Vietnam and China have rights to
claim sovereignty over the Paracels (islands)," Russel told
reporters in Hanoi.
"It is not for the U.S. to say which position is stronger.
It's within the rights of the United States and the
international community to call all parties to address the
dispute in a peaceful way."
ROW ROCKS VIETNAM MARKETS
The row with its neighbour sent Vietnam's stocks markets
plummeting on Thursday. The benchmark VN Index in Ho Chi
Minh City closed down 5.9 percent, its biggest one-day fall in
nearly 13 years, while the smaller Hanoi bourse dropped
6.4 percent, its biggest slump since May 2010.
The country's State Securities Commission issued a statement
urging investors to respond rationally to news about the
dispute.
"We suggest investors stay calm, careful and avoid being
taken advantage of," it said, without elaborating.
The row comes days after U.S. President Barack Obama visited
Asia to underline his commitment to allies including Japan and
the Philippines, both locked in territorial disputes with China.
Obama, promoting a strategic "pivot" towards the
Asia-Pacific, also visited South Korea and Malaysia, but not
China. Washington has been trying to court Vietnam as a new ally
in the region with trade and military incentives, ostensibly to
lessen Hanoi's uneasy dependence on Beijing.
However, regional military and diplomatic sources who have
been briefed on U.S. navy movements said Washington had not
deployed any warships close to the disputed area, although
routine surveillance flights over the South China Sea were
on-going.
Tensions are also brewing in another part of the sea, with
Beijing demanding that the Philippines release a Chinese fishing
boat and its crew seized on Tuesday off Half Moon Shoal in the
Spratly Islands.
Philippine police said the boat and its crew were seized for
hunting sea turtles, which are protected under local laws.
In Hanoi, Vietnamese officials said diplomats from both
sides had met six times since Sunday to defuse the row but
insisted Vietnam would stand up to any Chinese aggression in the
energy-rich waters.
Tran Cong Truc, a former head of the national border
committee of Vietnam, said his country was now in a tricky spot,
as China had infringed on not just its territory, but its
economic assets.
Vietnam's recent history, he said, had shown it was not
worth picking a fight with.
"Vietnam is a peace loving country, but don't wake up the
dragon," he said. "We never want war but it all depends on
whether China wants to start a war in the region or not."
