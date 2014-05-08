* China says Vietnam intentionally collided with its ships
in disputed waters
* Official says no reason to suspend oil rig operations,
demands Vietnam withdraw
* Dispute tests Vietnam's uneasy ties with neighbour
* Vietnam stock markets tumble on fears of conflict
By Ben Blanchard and Nguyen Phuong Linh
BEIJING/HANOI, May 8 China accused Vietnam on
Thursday of intentionally colliding with its ships in the South
China Sea, but called for talks to end a bitter row sparked by
Beijing's parking of a giant oil rig in contested waters.
A senior foreign ministry official in Beijing demanded that
Vietnam withdraw its ships after its southern neighbour asserted
that Chinese vessels used water cannon and rammed eight of its
vessels at the weekend near the rig. Hanoi said two vessels were
badly damaged and six people were wounded in the worst setback
to ties between the two Communist nations in years.
China said the drilling operations were being carried out in
its territory and it had acted with the "utmost restraint" in
using water cannons in response to rammings it blamed on
Vietnam.
Yi Xianliang, deputy director-general of the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs' Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, said
China had only sent civilian vessels to the area while Hanoi
sent several armed ships.
"Our aim, our only aim, is to guarantee our reasonable,
legal, normal drilling operations," Yi said, adding China had no
choice but to increase its security measures in response to what
he said was Vietnam's provocations.
"The operations by China in the waters off Triton Island in
the Paracel Islands are China's sovereign right and have nothing
to do with Vietnam," he told reporters at a hastily-arranged
press briefing, referring to the part of the South China Sea
where the rig has been operating.
China has parked about 80 ships around the rig, Vietnamese
officials have said, adding that seven of them were military.
Its foreign ministry has shown reporters what it said were video
clips of Chinese ships hitting Vietnamese Seaguard vessels.
"We don't care about what China said," Ngo Ngoc Thu, vice
commandant of Vietnam's coast guard, told Reuters on Thursday.
"We have been only doing our job which is protecting our
territory and sovereignty. We only sent ships following the laws
but China has missile ships supporting its civilian ships."
Yi's comments were a departure from earlier remarks by Vice
Foreign Minister Cheng Guoping, who said he believed there had
been no "clash" at sea, although he said he did not have
detailed knowledge of what had happened.
China was willing to try and resolve the issue with Vietnam
via talks, but Hanoi had to withdraw its ships, Yi added.
"We can appropriately resolve this issue. We have the
ability, the confidence and the wisdom to do so," he said.
The two Communist nations have sought to put aside border
disputes and memories of a brief border war in 1979. Vietnam is
usually careful about comments against China, for which it
relies on for political support and bilateral trade that
surpassed $50 billion in 2013.
Still, Hanoi has strongly condemned the operation of the
drilling rig, the first such action by Beijing in contested
waters, and told the owners, China's state-run oil company
CNOOC, to remove it.
LEGAL ACTION
Hanoi has also hinted at international legal action and said
it had requested dialogue with China's leadership, but was
awaiting a response.
Daniel Russel, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for
East Asia and Pacific, reiterated Washington's concerns about
"dangerous conduct and intimidation by vessels" in the disputed
area. He met senior Vietnamese leaders on Thursday and said the
row had been discussed at length.
"It's fair to say both Vietnam and China have rights to
claim sovereignty over the Paracels (islands)," Russel told
reporters in Hanoi.
"It is not for the U.S. to say which position is stronger.
It's within the rights of the United States and the
international community to call all parties to address the
dispute in a peaceful way."
The row with its neighbour sent Vietnam's stocks markets
plummeting on Thursday. The benchmark VN Index in Ho Chi
Minh City closed down 5.9 percent, its biggest one-day fall in
nearly 13 years, while the smaller Hanoi bourse dropped
6.4 percent, its biggest slump since May 2010.
The row comes days after U.S. President Barack Obama visited
Asia to underline his commitment to allies including Japan and
the Philippines, both locked in territorial disputes with China.
Obama, promoting a strategic "pivot" towards the
Asia-Pacific, also visited South Korea and Malaysia, but not
China. Washington has been trying to court Vietnam as a new ally
in the region with trade and military incentives, ostensibly to
lessen Hanoi's uneasy dependence on Beijing.
However, regional military and diplomatic sources who have
been briefed on U.S. navy movements said Washington had not
deployed any warships close to the disputed area, although
routine surveillance flights over the South China Sea were
on-going.
Tensions are also brewing in another part of the sea, with
Beijing demanding that the Philippines release a Chinese fishing
boat and its crew seized on Tuesday off Half Moon Shoal in the
Spratly Islands.
Philippine police said the boat and its crew were seized for
hunting sea turtles, which are protected under local laws.
