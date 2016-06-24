SHANGHAI, June 24 China's securities regulator
said it had punished 17 firms and six financial intermediaries
whose disclosures related to initial public offerings contained
fradulent information, according to a post on the regulator's
official mini-blog Friday.
Only one specific firm, Shenzhen-listed Dan Dong Xin Tai
Electric Co Ltd was identified in the China
Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) post.
CSRC had previously announced it was punishing 17 firms for
irregular disclosures earlier in June.
CSRC had previously reprimanded Dan Dong for fradulent IPO
data, according to a company statement earlier in
June.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)