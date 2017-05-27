BEIJING May 27 China's securities markets
regulator published rules on Saturday aimed at preventing major
shareholders of listed companies from reducing their holdings in
an "intensive, massive and disorderly" manner that "disturbed
market order and dented investor confidence," according to a
statement on its website.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) started
controlling share disposals by major shareholders during the
stock market crash in 2015.
As China's economy slows, the market is now once again
suffering from signs of accelerated sales by major shareholders.
According to the revised rules, major shareholders are
barred from transferring shares to a third party via block
trades and then using that institution to sell into the market.
The CSRC also will require listed companies to improve
information disclosures regarding reductions in shareholdings
and said it would severely punish those who wrongly reduced
their holdings.
Plans to revise the rules on big share sales were first
announced on Friday.
The CSRC also on Friday approved seven IPOs that aim to
raise up to a combined 2.3 billion yuan ($336 million) in a move
which appeared to cut the pace of new IPO approvals. In recent
weeks the CSRC has typically approved a batch of 10 new IPOs
each Friday aimed at raising about 6 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.8525 Chinese yuan renminbi)
