BEIJING, June 6 China is restarting its securitisation industry for the first time in four years by letting banks securitise as much as 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion) of assets between them, IFR cited three sources as saying late on Tuesday.

Banks were told to submit their plans to Beijing after the finance ministry, the bank regulator and the central bank issued a note on May 22 saying China is reviving its securitisation market, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move signals China may be regaining confidence in securitisation after being spooked by the 2008/09 financial crisis when it saw how over-zealous construction of asset-backed securities threw the global financial system into chaos.

China has rolled out a raft of small, but important reforms to its financial industry through the Spring and launched two pilot projects as it seeks to liberalise capital markets, boost the role of private capital in the economy and create homegrown powerhouse brokerage firms.

Bank of Communications , China's fifth-largest bank by assets, is likely to be among the first to get approval from Beijing to securitise 3 billion yuan worth of collateralised loan obligation, IFR said.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said Bank of Communications had in turn mandated Citic Securities, Guotai Junan Securities and Haitong Securities to run the deal.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world's biggest bank by market value, is considering a 20 billion yuan securitisation deal, IFR said.

It said China Development Bank, China's largest policy bank by assets, may securitise 10 billion yuan of assets.

China Construction Bank , the world's No. 2 bank by market value, Bank of China , China's No. 3 bank by market value, and China Merchants Bank , the country's sixth-biggest bank, may also get the right to securitise assets, IFR said.

The securitisation notice released by Beijing in May and seen by IFR said banks are allowed to securitise loans for infrastructure, small- and medium-sized firms, sectors the government deems to be strategic, and local government financing vehicles.

Entitled "Notice on Further Expanding the Credit Securitisation Pilot Projects", it instructed banks to keep securitisation deals simple, and to hold at least 5 percent of any product they sell.

It said insurance firms and funds including pension funds would be encouraged to buy securitised products, although a purchasing bank cannot own more than 40 percent of any product.

Stunned by the 2008/09 crisis, Beijing pulled the plug in 2008 on a three-year-old asset backed securitisation pilot that had rolled out 17 deals worth 67 billion yuan between 2005 and 2008.

But top officials including Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has called on China to restart securitising assets to deepen the country's financial markets, and wean firms off their heavy reliance on banks for credit.

($1 = 6.3675 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Writing by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)