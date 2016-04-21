BEIJING, April 21 China has jailed for seven
years a man who gave information to an unnamed foreign power
about Chinese military and other ships patrolling islets in the
East China Sea disputed with Japan, state media said.
The man, named as Chen Wei from the eastern coastal province
of Zhejiang, was recruited while working overseas, state
television said late on Wednesday, in its second report this
week on people jailed for security-related crimes.
Chen's recruiter, Ji Tian, whose nationality was not
specified, roped him in by initially feigning an interest in
Christianity and saying he also wanted to learn Chinese, the
report said.
Ji used their growing friendship to ask Chen to take
pictures of harbours in Zhejiang - which lies close to the
disputed and uninhabited islands, called the Diaoyu in China and
Senkaku in Japan.
Chen was caught in December 2013 after taking pictures of a
military base and sentenced to seven years in jail, state
television said.
The report did not say when he was sentenced.
China's state secrets law is notoriously broad, covering
everything from industry data to the exact birth dates of state
leaders. Information can also be labelled a state secret
retroactively.
President Xi Jinping has overseen a sweeping revamp of
China's security apparatus, aimed at combating both domestic and
foreign threats.
But new security laws he has passed, or wants to pass, have
alarmed Western governments, including the counterterrorism law
and a draft cyber security law, amidst a renewed crackdown on
dissent.
