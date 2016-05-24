BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 China Security & Fire Co., Ltd:
* Says it has changed the follow-up measurement model of the investment real estate to fair value model from cost measurement model, effective from May 1

* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility