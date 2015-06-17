(Adds details)
BEIJING, June 17 Police at a train station in
the Chinese city of Xian shot an ethnic Uighur man who had
charged into a ticket line holding a brick, police said on
Wednesday, adding the man later died.
Public sensitivity to security at China's railway stations
has increased following a series of incidents including a mass
stabbing at a train station last year in the southwestern city
of Kunming that left 31 dead.
Authorities said that was carried out by separatist
militants from the far western region of Xinjiang, home to the
Muslim Uighur people, who speak a Turkic language.
In a brief statement on its official microblog, the railway
police in Xian said that at about 6 a.m. a Uighur man holding a
brick "charged into" a line of people waiting to buy tickets.
"On duty police quickly got to the scene to stop (him), and
after repeated warnings were ignored opened fire and injured
(him)," police said.
The man died of his wounds in hospital, police said, adding
the situation had returned to normal at the station.
The statement was later amended without explanation to
remove reference to the man's ethnicity.
Police provided no other details. Xian is a popular tourist
destination as it is close to the famous Terracotta Army.
A picture on state television's microblog showed a body on
the ground, which had been pixilated out, on what looked like a
square in front of the station with the old city walls behind
it. The body was surrounded by police, two of whom carried riot
shields.
This week is the beginning of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, a sensitive time in Xinjiang especially following an
increase in deadly attacks blamed by Beijing on Islamist
militants over the past three years in which hundreds have
died.
China has about 20 million Muslims spread throughout the
country, only a portion of whom are Uighur.
Exiled Uighur groups and human rights activists say the
government's repressive policies in Xinjiang, including
restrictions on religious practices, have provoked unrest.
The government denies that.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence, Robert
Birsel)