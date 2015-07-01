UPDATE 1-Oil prices rise on expectation of output cut extension
* Relentless rise in U.S. drilling caps gains (Adds Saudi and analyst comments, updates prices)
BEIJING, July 1 China's legislature adopted a national security law on Wednesday that covers everything from cyber security to activities in space, state news agency Xinhua said.
President Xi Jinping, who heads a newly established national security commission, has said China's security covers a wide range of areas, including politics, culture, the military, the economy, technology and the environment.
The law would "protect people's fundamental interests", Xinhua said in a brief one-line statement.
Foreign business groups and diplomats have argued that the broadness of the national security law, passed by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, constitutes a national security overreach. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Relentless rise in U.S. drilling caps gains (Adds Saudi and analyst comments, updates prices)
LIMA, May 7 Peru's finance ministry has authorized state-run oil firm Petroperu to sell up to $2 billion in bonds to help finance the modernization of its main refinery, Talara.