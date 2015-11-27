BEIJING Nov 27 China's air force said on Friday
it had flown bombers and other jets through a strait between
Japanese islands on their way to drills in the Western Pacific,
and had carried out a patrol in China's air identification zone
in the East China Sea.
"This year the air force has four times carried out drills
in the Western Pacific, raising the air force's ability to fight
over long distances far out at sea," it said in a statement on
its official microblog.
China's ties with Japan have been strained by a longstanding
territorial dispute over a string of islets in the East China
Sea, known in China as the Diaoyu and in Japan as the Senkaku.
The two countries have also clashed over what China sees as
Japan's refusal to take responsibility for its wartime past.
Aircraft of the People's Liberation Army did the exercises
after flying over the Miyako Strait, a body of water between
Japan's islands of Miyako and Okinawa, the air force statement
said.
It showed pictures of H-6 bombers participating in the
exercise, and said there was also a patrol with fighters and
early warning aircraft in the East China Sea identification
zone.
The drills were normal exercises and China will continue to
carry them out in accordance with international practice, the
ministry said.
China's navy has often used the Miyako Strait, a key
strategic route for the military, as a pathway from eastern
China to the Pacific Ocean.
China drew condemnation from Japan and the United States in
2013 when it imposed an Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ),
in which aircraft are supposed to identify themselves to Chinese
authorities.
The air force said that since the zone was set up it had
been carrying out regular patrols there.
