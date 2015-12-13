BEIJING Dec 13 A senior ethnic Uighur security
official was killed in a police raid on a "nest of terrorists",
Chinese state media reported, giving details on a previously
unannounced operation in the violence-prone far western region
of Xinjiang.
Hundreds of people have been killed in the past few years in
the region which is home to the mainly Muslim Uighur people in
violence blamed by the government on Islamist militants seeking
an independent state called East Turkestan.
The official People's Daily, in a report late on Saturday,
named the dead official as Maimaitijiang Tuohuniyazi, a deputy
head of public security in Aksu, a vast part of western Xinjiang
that borders Kyrgyzstan.
It said domestic security chief Meng Jianzhu, who is
currently in Xinjiang's capital Urumqi, offered condolences to
Tuohuniyazi's widow, praising him as a brave and selfless man.
"In order to rescue a herder who had been kidnapped by
terrorists, he threw himself into the breach, charged into the
nest of terrorists and unfortunately heroically sacrificed
himself," the paper said, without giving other details.
At least 16 people, including five police officers, were
killed in an attack at a colliery in Aksu in September. Chinese
security forces later said they had killed 28 "terrorists"
involved in that attack.
The newspaper said Meng took part in an award ceremony for
those involved in tracking down the coal mine attackers.
Meng said that over the past year, security services had
"obvious successes" in cracking down on terrorism, and had
succeeded in stopping "more than 98 percent" of terror plots in
the planning stage. He gave no details.
China's battle against the violence in Xinjiang has been
hampered by poor intelligence in a part of the country where few
officials understand the Uighur language or Islam and the
government has had difficulty recruiting Uighur operatives,
diplomats and experts say.
Meng has previously said the government needed to improve
its intelligence gathering and intelligence sharing between
different departments it if wanted to better deal with the
threat of terrorism, a rare admission of the problems it
faces.
Rights groups and exiles say the violence in Xinjiang stems
more from widespread Uighur resentment at Chinese controls on
their religion and culture rather than the action of a
well-organised militant group.
China strongly denies abusing human rights in Xinjiang, and
says it is facing a determined campaign from Islamist radicals
and separatists.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Miral Fahmy)