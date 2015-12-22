BEIJING Dec 22 China may further restrict the
right of media to report on details of terror attacks, state
media reported on Tuesday, under a tough new law that could be
passed before the end of the month.
The draft anti-terrorism law has already attracted concern
in Western capitals as it could require technology firms to
install "backdoors" in products or to hand over sensitive
information such as encryption keys to the
government.
The law is currently having another reading at the latest
session of the standing committee for China's largely
rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, which
ends on Sunday.
The official People's Daily said the law's new draft
includes a provision that media and social media cannot report
on details of terror activities that might lead to imitation,
nor show scenes that are "cruel and inhuman".
No details of hostages, how authorities have responded to
terror incidents or personal details of those on the scene are
allowed to be reported without approval by counter-terrorism
authorities, the report added.
Chinese state-run media already operates under strict
controls when it comes to reporting on terrorism, and the
government brooks no challenge to its official accounts of
attacks or other incidents.
It is not clear if the technology requirements remain in the
new draft or how the final law could differ from the drafts.
Officials say China faces a growing threat from militants
and separatists, especially in its unruly Western region of
Xinjiang.
Hundreds have died in violence in the past few years in
Xinjiang. Beijing blames the trouble on Islamist militants.
Rights groups, though, doubt the existence of a cohesive
militant group in Xinjiang and say the unrest mostly stems from
anger among the region's Muslim Uighur people over restrictions
on their religion and culture.
China denies abusing anyone's rights in Xinjiang.
The government looks poorly on anyone who seeks to challenge
the official narrative of its response to the problems in
Xinjiang or how it tackles terror attacks.
In 2014, a Chinese court jailed for life the country's most
prominent advocate for the rights of the Uighur people,
economics professor Ilham Tohti.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)