BEIJING Dec 24 At least four Western countries
took the unusual step on Thursday of issuing Christmas security
warnings for Westerners in a popular Beijing diplomatic and
entertainment district as police stepped up patrols.
Beijing is generally safe and criminals rarely target
foreigners, although the fashionable Sanlitun bar and restaurant
area occasionally sees fights. In August, a lone attacker
stabbed a French man and a Chinese woman there. The woman died.
The U.S. Embassy said in a brief statement it had "received
information of possible threats" against Westerners in Sanlitun,
also home to many embassies, on or around Christmas Day,
December 25.
The French Embassy, Britain's Foreign Office and Australia's
Department of Foreign Affairs issued similar warnings. None of
them elaborated.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he was
aware of the reports and that the government paid great
attention to foreigners' safety.
Beijing police, in a statement on their official microblog,
said they had issued a "yellow" security alert for Christmas and
New Year, the second lowest level, focused on areas like malls,
which are likely to see more people visiting during the
festivities.
"Beijing police are planning ahead and taking many measures
... to ensure good public order," it said.
Christmas is not a holiday in officially atheist China, but
more and more young people celebrate it as they view it as a
sophisticated Western custom and excuse to give gifts.
A Reuters photographer saw police commandos with guns in
front of Sanlitun's main mall. Regular police tend not to carry
guns in China, and gun crime is in any case uncommon.
The city overall has been on much higher alert, with patrols
by armed police in popular shopping and tourism sites, since a
fatal car crash in 2013 at the top edge of Tiananmen Square in
which five people died.
The government blamed that incident on Islamist militants
from China's unruly far western region of Xinjiang, where
hundreds have died in unrest in recent years.
While the violence has generally been limited to Xinjiang,
last year at least 31 died in a knife attack at a station in
China's southwestern city of Kunming, also blamed on militants
from Xinjiang.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Nick
Macfie)