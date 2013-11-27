* Chinese version of National Security Council a top
priority for Xi Jinping
* Regional diplomats hope new body will ease tensions
* Unlike NSC, Chinese body to also take on domestic security
By Greg Torode
HONG KONG, Nov 28 When Chinese leader Xi Jinping
met U.S. President Barack Obama at the "Sunnylands Summit" in
California in June, Xi's aides peppered their American
counterparts with questions about the inner workings of the
National Security Council (NSC) in the White House.
Just months later, Xi has announced the creation of a
Chinese version of the body, to be called the national security
commission, and said it was a "top priority".
Amid growing maritime tensions with neighbouring nations and
increasing rivalry with the United States, this commission would
increase coordination among the various wings of China's
security apparatus, split now among the police, military,
intelligence and diplomatic services.
Diplomats and officials in Japan, India and the United
States are hoping that when the body is fully set up, it would
dial down tensions over various flashpoints, including
territorial disputes in the East China and South China Seas.
"It would be nice if there were a structure that would
accelerate and coordinate Chinese foreign policy and national
security decision-making and facilitate the kind of
collaboration and deconfliction than we enjoy here most days in
the United States," U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice
said last week.
China's creation on Saturday of a controversial air defence
zone across a vast swathe of East Asian airspace is the latest
flashpoint in regional tensions.
Two unarmed U.S. B-52 bombers on a training mission and
Japan's main airlines defied the Chinese edict and flew through
the zone this week without informing Beijing.
Mainland academics say Xi is determined to add more
coordination, organisation and discipline to China's diplomacy
and security. It will be patterned on the NSC, the principal
forum for the U.S. president to decide on national security and
foreign policy matters.
The heads of the Pentagon, the State Department, the
Treasury and intelligence agencies are on the NSC.
In China's case, however, the commission will also deal with
domestic security issues.
But while foreign envoys and analysts hope the new Chinese
commission will mean less risk of accidents or miscalculations,
they say it may also serve to choreograph increasing
assertiveness by Beijing.
"Already we can see evidence of the way China increasingly
orchestrates campaigns when Beijing wants to assert its core
interests, particularly when it senses a challenge," said one
Asian diplomat. "We are assuming that trend will only increase
if Xi's new body succeeds."
MORE EASILY UNDERSTOOD
Zhang Baohui, an expert on China's diplomacy based at Hong
Kong's Lingnan University, said the goal was a foreign policy
that was both coherent and more easily understood by the outside
world.
"That's the desired outcome, but whether they can get it
done is a separate issue," he said.
"People inside China and outside China all point to the same
problem - that Chinese foreign policymaking is kind of
fragmented. The Foreign Ministry is definitely not in charge,
that's why occasionally on some issues Chinese policies can be
chaotic or self-contradictory."
Tokyo-based researcher Bonji Ohara, who once served as a
Japanese navy attaché in China, said the leadership could more
easily rein in the military through the new body.
"China's security priority at the moment is not to cause
clashes around the country," said Ohara, of the independent
Tokyo Foundation.
One Beijing-based academic who advises the government on
policy said internal debates had yet to be resolved over the
body's composition and where it would sit within China's system
of party, state and military institutions.
Currently, China's specific foreign policy challenges are
dealt with by so-called "leading small groups" within the party
structure but Xi wants more efficient coordination. Xi himself
will likely head the commission, the academic said.
"These things are immensely difficult to create within the
Chinese system because there are always entrenched interests who
face a loss of power," the academic said, adding that setting up
such an institution had been considered for decades.
"It is the same this time, but now there is an even greater
sense that this new commission is vital to better control and
enhance China's growing power."
Officials in India, China's neighbour and regional rival,
are hoping the new body will help them decipher often confusing
signals from China.
They say they have been troubled by apparent inconsistencies
as the number of transgressions rise across a disputed border
despite booming economic ties between the world's two most
populous countries.
One Indian foreign ministry official said New Delhi is still
puzzled, for example, by Chinese troops advancing 19 km (12
miles) into territory claimed by India earlier this year. A
three-week standoff followed before the troops withdrew.
"We have our theories but we have not been told what
actually happened," the official said. "We asked but we didn't
get an answer."
