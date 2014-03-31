BEIJING, March 31 China will crack down on
videos and audio recordings that promote terrorism, religious
extremism and separatism, the government said on Monday.
The notice, published by judicial, cultural and public
security organs, said it is forbidden to spread such video and
audio recordings on the web, via mobile phone, on social media
and online marketplaces, among other means.
Early this month, 29 people were knifed to death at a train
station in the southern city of Kunming, an attack that China
says was carried out by extremists from the far western region
of Xinjiang, home to the Uighur ethnic minority group.
China says it faces violent threats from separatist
militants in the region, who it says are motivated by religious
extremism.
Exiled Uighur rights advocates say China's own repressive
policies, which make it difficult for Uighurs to practice
religion, maintain their traditions and enter certain
professions, are to blame for stoking resentment. Beijing has
reacted with anger at this suggestion.
