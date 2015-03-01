(Repeats item first issued on Friday with no changes to text
By Michael Martina and Krista Hughes
BEIJING/WASHINGTON, March 2 China is weighing a
far-reaching counterterrorism law that would require technology
firms to hand over encryption keys and install security
"backdoors", a potential escalation of what some firms view as
the increasingly onerous terms of doing business in the world's
second largest economy.
A parliamentary body read a second draft of the country's
first anti-terrorism law last week and is expected to adopt the
legislation in the coming weeks or months.
The initial draft, published by the National People's
Congress late last year, requires companies to also keep servers
and user data within China, supply law enforcement authorities
with communications records and censor terrorism-related
internet content.
Its scope reaches far beyond a recently adopted set of
financial industry regulations that pushed Chinese banks to
purchase from domestic technology vendors.
The implications for Silicon Valley companies, ranging from
Microsoft to Apple Inc, have set the stage for
yet another confrontation over cybersecurity and technology
policy, a major irritant in U.S.-China relations.
"It's a disaster for anyone doing business in China," said
one industry source. "You are no longer allowed a VPN that's
secure, you are no longer able to transmit financials securely,
or to have any corporate secrets. By law, nothing is secure."
The Obama administration has conveyed its concerns about the
anti-terrorism draft law to China, according to a U.S. official.
Although the counterterrorism provisions would apply to both
domestic and foreign technologies, officials in Washington and
Western business lobbies argue the law, combined with the new
banking rules and a slew of anti-trust investigations, amount to
unfair regulatory pressure targeting foreign companies.
"The true test will come with implementation," said Scott
Kennedy, the Director of the Project on Chinese Business and
Political Economy at the Center for Strategic and International
Studies in Washington.
"Given the recent spate of AML-related (anti-monopoly law)
cases against foreign firms, the regulations about the banking
sector, and the reduction of foreign firms' products on
government procurement lists, there is good reason for foreign
firms to be highly concerned," Kennedy said.
PROTECTIONISM, NOT SECURITY?
To be sure, Western governments, including in the United
States and Britain, have for years requested tech firms to
disclose encryption methods, with varying degrees of success.
Officials including FBI director James Comey and National
Security Agency (NSA) director Mike Rogers publicly warned
internet companies including Apple and Google late last year
against using encryption that law enforcement cannot break.
Beijing has argued the need to quickly ratchet up its
cybersecurity measures in the wake of former NSA contractor
Edward Snowden's revelations of sophisticated U.S. spying
techniques.
In December, China's banking regulator adopted new rules
that outlined security criteria that tech products in 68
categories must meet in order to be considered "secure and
controllable" for use in the financial sector, according to a
version of the regulations seen by Reuters.
To attain the designation, source code powering operating
systems, database software and middleware must be registered
with the government if they are not domestically developed.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman issued a statement
on Thursday criticising the banking rules, saying they "are not
about security - they are about protectionism and favouring
Chinese companies".
"The Administration is aggressively working to have China
walk back from these troubling regulations," Froman said.
A U.S. official confirmed a letter was sent by Froman,
America's top trade negotiator, and other senior officials to
Chinese counterparts expressing their concerns.
James Zimmerman, Chairman of the American Chamber of
Commerce in China, said the latest rules, if implemented, would
likely limit opportunities for U.S. companies, but could also
backfire on China.
"One unfortunate consequence of over-broad anti-terrorism
policies is to potentially isolate China technologically from
the rest of the world, and the end result of that may be to
limit the country's access to cutting-edge technology and
innovation," Zimmerman said.
But several U.S. technology executives and industry sources
who spoke on condition of anonymity said they feared the
security law would be more stringent than the bank regulations -
and more sensitive to discuss - because it was rooted in public
security considerations.
The vague, open-ended requirements for cooperating with law
enforcement appeared the most worrying, as well as the
possibility of steep penalties or jail time for non-compliance,
according to one executive.
"It's the equivalent of the Patriot Act on really, really
strong steroids," said one U.S. industry source, referring to
the anti-terrorism legislation enacted under the George W. Bush
administration following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
The National People's Congress did not respond immediately
to a request for comment.
Apple and Google declined to comment on the
proposed law, while Microsoft was not immediately available for
comment.
China is drafting the anti-terrorism law at a time when
Chinese leaders say the country faces a serious threat from
religious extremists and separatists. Hundreds of people have
been killed over the past two years in the far western region of
Xinjiang in unrest the government has blamed on Islamists who
want to establish a separate state called East Turkestan.
