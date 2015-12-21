(Adds comment from Apple, industry trade group)
BEIJING Dec 21 China's controversial
anti-terrorism law could be passed as soon as the end of this
month, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday, legislation that
has drawn concern in Western capitals for its cyber provisions.
The draft law, which could require technology firms to
install "backdoors" in products or to hand over sensitive
information such as encryption keys to the government, has also
been criticised by some Western business groups.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said that he had raised
concern about the law directly with Chinese President Xi
Jinping. The White House and U.S. State Department did not
immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment on the
latest development regarding the anti-terrorism law.
Xinhua said the law was having another reading at the latest
session of the standing committee for China's largely rubber
stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, which ends on
Sunday.
Officials at the meeting believe the draft for the law is
"already quite mature" and have "suggested" it be put forward
for approval, Xinhua said, without elaborating.
The initial draft, published by parliament late last year,
requires companies to keep servers and user data within China,
supply law enforcement authorities with communications records
and censor terrorism-related Internet content.
China has said many Western governments, including the
United States, have made similar requests for encryption keys,
and Chinese companies operating in the United States had been
subject to intense security checks.
Although the counter-terrorism provisions would apply to
both domestic and foreign technologies, officials in Washington
and Western business lobbies have argued the law, combined with
new draft banking and insurance rules and a slew of anti-trust
investigations, amount to unfair regulatory pressure targeting
foreign companies.
Emery Simon, counselor at BSA The Software Alliance, a trade
group representing IBM, Microsoft Corp and
other tech firms, said the group has not seen a final draft of
the bill, so it cannot determine whether the Chinese government
included suggestions made by it or other industry
representatives.
Without changes, he said, it "still presents serious
concerns in terms of how security technology will be used and
whether or not we're going to have to do things in China that we
have not been required to do in any other market."
A representative for Apple Inc declined to comment
on the proposed Chinese law but pointed to a submission the
company made in response to an anti-terrorism bill in Britain
that could place limits on encryption.
In the document, Apple defended its approach to encryption,
saying, "We owe it to our customers to protect their personal
data to the best of our ability. Increasingly stronger - not
weaker - encryption is the best way to protect against" hacking
and cyber-terrorism.
A new Chinese national security law, adopted in July, has as
a core component a provision to make all key network
infrastructure and information systems "secure and
controllable".
China is drafting the anti-terrorism law at a time when
officials say it faces a growing threat from militants and
separatists, especially in its unruly far Western region of
Xinjiang.
Hundreds have died in violence in the past few years in
Xinjiang. Beijing blames the trouble on Islamist militants.
Rights groups, though, doubt the existence of a cohesive
militant group in Xinjiang and say the unrest mostly stems from
anger among the region's Muslim Uighur people over government
restrictions on their religion and culture.
China denies abusing anyone's rights in Xinjiang.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, David Brunnstrom in Washington,
D.C., and Julia Love and Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco;
Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Ken Wills)