BEIJING May 14 Beijing police are patrolling
the city's subways and trains to stop people wearing face masks,
strange costumes and forming flash mobs, warning commuters that
such actions could jeopardise public safety by causing
stampedes.
State news agency Xinhua said law enforcement teams, which
started the patrols on May 1, and have encountered 83 cases of
"improper behaviour", including hawking, begging and the
distribution of advertising flyers.
Costumes and masks are likely to attract the attention of
other passengers, Xinhua quoted Liang Jianwei, vice head of the
Beijing municipal traffic administration corps, as saying.
"When a lot of people stop to watch, the risk of stampedes
increases," Liang said.
Passengers should avoid forming flash mobs, the article
quoted Liang as saying.
"Although such behaviour is not banned by law, passengers
should not be too wilful," Liang said.
Police will warn against "problematic behaviour" when they
come across it, Liang said.
Last October, state media cited Beijing police as saying
that people face arrest for wearing Halloween fancy dress on the
subway as it may cause crowds to gather and create "trouble".
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)