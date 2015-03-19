(Adds Chinese Foreign Ministry comment)
By Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON, March 18 The United States has
joined forces with Japan and the European Union to pressure
China on new bank cybersecurity rules that have upset foreign
companies, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.
Deputy Trade Representative Robert Holleyman said the United
States would keep lobbying China to put a hold on the rules,
which would force technology vendors to Chinese banks to hand
over secret source code and adopt Chinese encryption algorithms,
until there was a "satisfactory resolution."
"We are working to try to break down those barriers, and we
have also secured support from our allies and trade partners in
Japan and the EU," Holleyman, who raised the issue with Chinese
officials during a visit to Beijing last week, told the National
Lieutenant Governors Association.
"This is not just a U.S.-led initiative; it's an important
global initiative."
Asked about Holleyman's remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei told reporters: "China's Internet development
must also respect China's own laws and rules."
Brussels has also raised the issue with Beijing at the
ministerial level and plans to flag its concerns at the World
Trade Organization's next meeting on technical trade barriers.
"The EU is concerned by the lack of transparency in the
development of these measures and by the potential impact on EU
companies," a European Commission spokesperson said.
Chinese banks had until Sunday to submit plans for how to
comply with the new regulations, which Holleyman said would
largely shut U.S. technology and ATM providers out of the
Chinese market. Washington is also pressing for China to pause
the implementation of a draft counterterrorism law which could
hit IT companies as well.
Victoria Espinel, who succeeded Holleyman as president of
lobbying group BSA The Software Alliance, said the U.S. industry
was working "very closely" with colleagues overseas.
"What we have been doing very successfully (is) to make
clear towards the United States government, the European
government, the Japanese government (and) the government of
China that this is a concern," she said.
"It is not good for Chinese companies to be cut off from
being able to choose the best products and services they want,
it's not good for China ... as an economy."
U.S. State Department Under Secretary for Economic Growth
Catherine Novelli said the combined approach should pay
dividends.
"Hearing these things from so many different channels is the
proof that ... this actually is the generally widely held view
of those who know about technology," she said earlier this
month.
