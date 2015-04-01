(Adds link to new report, details on wider trade barriers)
WASHINGTON, April 1 China's bank technology
restrictions and a draft anti-terrorism law may run counter to
the country's international trade commitments, the U.S. Trade
Representative said in a report released on Wednesday.
The U.S. trade office's regular review of telecommunications
trade continued the pressure over initiatives that have upset
U.S. industry groups and that the Obama administration has also
raised at the highest level with Chinese counterparts.
Rules asking technology suppliers to Chinese banks to
divulge source code, pushing China's state-owned banks to buy
technology from domestic vendors, "may raise substantive
concerns" about China's obligations under a range of World Trade
Organization agreements, the report said.
The rules may also have been adopted without sticking to
China's commitments to provide adequate time for public comment
on draft measures and to publish final measures, it said.
The draft counter-terrorism law "has generated serious
concerns among U.S. stakeholders and may raise questions with
respect to China's obligations," the report said.
A senior U.S. Treasury official said on Monday, during a
visit to Beijing by U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, that China
had agreed to delay implementing the bank rules.
Industry groups have been cautious about the prospect of
launching WTO action against China, which can take years.
USTR said it would continue to press for the bank rules to
be suspended and urge China not to act on the draft
counter-terrorism law.
In a separate report, USTR detailed a wide range of other
trade barriers U.S. firms face in exporting, including to China,
where issues range from increased tariffs on aircraft to foreign
investment limits and a ban on U.S. beef.
"China remains among the least transparent and predictable
of the world's major markets for agricultural products, largely
because of uneven enforcement of regulations and selective
intervention in the market by China's regulatory authorities,"
USTR said.
