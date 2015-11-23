BEIJING Nov 23 Chinese forces used a
flamethrower to force more than 10 "terrorists" from a cave in
the western Xinjiang region, the military's top newspaper said
on Monday, in a graphic account of the hunt for what Beijing
called foreign-led extremists.
China said on Friday that security forces had recently
killed 28 members of a group that carried out a deadly attack at
a coal mine in Aksu in September, the first official mention of
the incident reported by Radio Free Asia about two months ago.
In its account, which could not be independently verified,
the official People's Liberation Army Daily said armed police
had tracked the attackers into the mountains "like eagles
discovering their prey".
The PLA Daily said the special forces used flash grenades
and tear gas to force the attackers out of hiding, but when
those methods failed, a senior officer said: "Use the
flamethrower".
After that, the newspaper said the attackers came out at the
troops wielding knives and that they were then "completely
annihilated".
China's government says it faces a serious threat from
Islamist militants and separatists in energy-rich Xinjiang, on
the border of central Asia, where hundreds have died in violence
in recent years.
Rights groups say China has never presented convincing
evidence of the existence of a cohesive militant group fighting
the government. Much of the unrest, they argue, is due to
frustration at controls on the culture and religion of the
Muslim Uighur people who live in Xinjiang.
Beijing vehemently denies accusations of rights abuses,
though independent verification of the situation in Xinjiang is
hard because of tight government controls on visits by foreign
reporters.
In a statement in response to the PLA Daily report, Dilxat
Raxit, a spokesman for exile group the World Uyghur Congress,
said: "The Paris attacks gave China a political excuse to
brazenly use flamethrowers to clamp down on unarmed Uighurs who
have no just legal protection and who seek to avoid arrest."
Senior Chinese officials have increasingly described the
security challenges in Xinjiang as an important front in the
global fight against terrorism. Western nations, however, have
been reluctant to cooperate in China's anti-terrorism campaign
there, nervous about being implicated in possible rights abuses.
