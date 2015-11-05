* Updated law to take effect on Jan 1
* Amendments are first changes since 2000
* Rice, corn, wheat, cotton, soybeans still face lengthy
approvals
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Nov 5 China has amended its seed law to
make it easier for seed companies to introduce new crop
varieties and stimulate more innovation with greater emphasis on
developers' rights.
Rape oil, potatoes and peanuts are among more than 20 crops
for which new seeds will no longer be subject to lengthy
approvals but can be registered directly with authorities,
according to the revisions approved by the country's top
legislature, the National People's Congress.
The updated law was published on the parliament's website on
Thursday and comes into effect on Jan. 1, 2016.
The cumbersome approval process, which requires
participation in government-run trials and can take up to four
years, remains unchanged for rice, corn, wheat, soybeans and
cotton, China's most important commodity crops.
China's seed industry is the world's second largest, worth
104 billion yuan ($16 billion) in 2012, according to the
agriculture ministry. Generous government subsidies for farmers'
seed purchases has supported rapid development of the sector and
attracted investment from multinationals.
Business is tough, however, with more than 5,000 companies
competing for a share of profits eroded by a thriving trade in
counterfeit products and severe overcapacity.
The revised law will "encourage breeding innovation,
safeguard farmers' interests and promote the healthy development
of China's seed industry while ensuring food security," Xinhua
quoted parliament head Zhang Dejiang as saying during the debate
on the proposed amendments.
Much of China's huge growth in grain output in past years
came from heavy use of fertilisers and pesticides but under
pressure to better protect the environment, farmers will need to
use better seeds for ongoing productivity, said Guolian
Securities analyst Wei Zhenya.
The new emphasis on plant variety protection and larger
fines for infringement of those rights will encourage more seed
companies to invest in new products, he wrote in a report.
"In the future, companies with a lot of original plant
variety rights will have a strong competitive edge."
Others said the revision does not do enough to support
research and development.
They cited the failure to adopt tougher rules on what can be
considered a new hybrid, an area known under international plant
rights conventions as Essentially Derived Varieties (EDV).
"Today you can get anyone's germ plasm and make it your own
by changing one or two traits. doesn't represent
innovation," said a foreign seed company executive who declined
to be named.
This week's changes are the first since the law was enacted
in 2000.
($1 = 6.3448 Chinese yuan)
