HONG KONG, March 21 As Chinese leaders encourage
the country's 1.3 billion people to open their wallets to boost
domestic demand, hotel chains, supermarkets and other service
providers offer investors a fresh tilt at the country's growth
story.
Beijing is targeting a 4 percentage point rise in the
service industry's contribution to GDP by 2015, up from 43
percent in 2010. Still well below the U.S. service sector, which
makes up about two-thirds of the world's largest economy.
For investors with longer-term horizons, services that cater
to a growing middle class offer an opportunity to cash in on a
shift in consumption patterns as Chinese consumers move
increasingly up the value chain, say analysts.
"There's a lot of pent-up demand for services due to supply
constraints," said David Cui, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch's
Shanghai-based chief China equity strategist.
Policy-makers want increased domestic spending to offset a
reliance on exports, and have outlined plans to narrow the
rural-urban divide and boost wages for 158 million migrant
workers. The services sector is vital for future job growth.
Supermarkets, logistics firms and tourism companies focused
on domestic travellers offer good opportunities, says Cui, who
recently authored a report on China's services sector, though
analysts warn that stock picking is still vital.
Sun-Art Retail Group Ltd has among the best
long-term earnings growth potential of Chinese consumption
peers, ranging from sportswear brands to luxury goods stores,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine projections.
One of China's largest hypermart operators, Sun-Art's Hong
Kong listing last July attracted robust interest, and it has
strongly outperformed the index of Hong Kong-listed Chinese
companies.
Other retailers, such as Golden Eagle Retailing Group
and Wumart Inc, would benefit from
policy-driven consumption initiatives, while supermarkets are
seen as likely to be able to fend off foreign competitors
because of their understanding of local preferences.
CHINA'S 1.3 BILLION NOT ENOUGH
Playing China's consumption story has so far largely centred
around retailers, including sportswear brand Li Ning,
where investors have banked on China's massive population to
generate sales.
But rapid growth and foreign competition has led to
shrinking margins and slowing sales growth. Li Ning's long-term
growth projection scores on StarMine now rank among the worst in
the Chinese consumer sector.
Fund managers are looking for sectors that offer
discretionary services that would be boosted by higher wages and
increasing purchasing power of mainland Chinese consumers.
Beijing's spending pledge is likely to spur the development
of sectors that add more value to China's economy, said Agnes
Deng, who manages the $3.6 billion Barings Hong Kong China fund.
At end-February, 15 percent of Deng's portfolio was invested
in technology - another play on higher value consumer-focused
services - and 9 percent in telecommunication services.
Baidu Inc and Tencent Holdings, two of
China's biggest internet companies, rank among Deng's top 10
holdings, along with the mainland's two largest telcos, China
Mobile and China Unicom.
OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND
The services sector also presents opportunities that may
repay a little diligence, say analysts.
The sector is under-represented in offshore markets, where
most foreign investors get exposure to the world's
second-largest economy's growth story, as many stocks are listed
only in the mainland.
And even when stocks are listed, they don't always command
attention. No analysts cover Jin Jiang Hotels, among
mainland China's larger hotel chains and which counts China's
National Social Security Fund as its top shareholder, according
to StarMine.
Market-leading logistic providers such as Shenzhen-based SF
Express and Shanghai YTO Express are not even listed. But there
are publicly listed alternatives, such as Sinotrans Ltd
, a Beijing-based freight and transportation company.
Sporting a near-$1 billion market-cap, Sinotrans is
relatively liquid and has an earnings yield higher than roughly
94 percent of its peers, according to StarMine's relative
valuation score, which takes into account current price-earnings
multiples as well as yields.
Electronics firm Haier, which counts private
equity firm Carlyle Group among its top shareholders, is also
building a distribution and service provider business to
complement the sales of its own brands. All five analysts who
cover it rate it a "buy" or "strong buy".
One caveat to development is the need for a liberalised
financial sector, making it easier for non-state firms and more
small- and medium-enterprises to raise funds via bank loans or
the financial markets.
However, BofA-ML's Cui sees a strong case for China to
support the services sector as it fends off slowing global
growth and pares back the over-investment in fixed assets
following the massive stimulus via bank lending in 2008.
"If you look at how imbalanced the Chinese economy is today,
just a reversion to mean would present staggering growth
potential," he says.
