BEIJING Dec 13 China will consider
turning to the Seychelles as a resupply port for navy ships
taking part in anti-piracy operations off Africa, official media
said, rejecting suggestions that this would amount to a military
base that could unsettle the region.
Chinese ships have participated in a multi-nation campaign
against pirates striking out from Somalia, and have used ports
in Djibouti, Oman, and Yemen to take on supplies, according to
the International Institute For Strategic Studies in London.
A resupply port in the Seychelles, an island country in the
western Indian Ocean 1,600 kilometres (990 miles) off the
African coast, could raise concerns in India, which has been
wary of China's growing military reach.
The Chinese Ministry of Defence, however, said the
Seychelles proposal was still just under consideration.
"According to escort needs and the needs of other long-range
missions, China will consider seeking supply facilities at
appropriate harbours in the Seychelles or other countries," the
ministry said on Monday, according to the China Daily.
Chinese Defence Minister Liang Guanglie visited the
Seychelles earlier this month, said the report.
Li Jie, a scholar at China's Naval Military Studies
Institute, told the paper that "as China will not send troops to
protect the supply stop in the Seychelles, by no means can it be
called an overseas military base."
In an effort to douse fears about Chinese plans, Beijing has
repeatedly said it does not want military bases abroad.
In 2009, Chinese officials distanced themselves from
comments by a rear admiral, Wu Shengli, who urged the nation to
set up navy supply bases overseas for the anti-piracy fight.
Chinese ships have undertaken anti-piracy operations off
Somalia since late 2008, and in early 2010 Beijing agreed to
join the multi-nation effort to protect shipping in the Gulf of
Aden and nearby stretches of the Indian Ocean.
Experts have said the effort has helped China master some of
the logistical challenges of operating naval forces far from
their home ports.
