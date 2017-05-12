SHANGHAI May 12 China's banking regulator this
week launched emergency risk assessments of lenders' new
business practices, according to sources with direct knowledge
of the matter.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission's investigation will
include lenders' issuance of interbank negotiable certificate of
deposits (NCDs), their bond investments and their outsourced
investment business, the sources said.
The move is part of regulators' intensified crackdown on
shadow banking.
(Reporting by Li Zheng and John Ruwitch; Writing by Samuel
Shen)