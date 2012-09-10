BEIJING, Sept 10 China has offered 20 shale gas
blocks in a second tender, with a total area of 20,002 square
kilometres, the government said on Monday.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 25, the Ministry of
Land and Resources said on its website (www.mlr.gov.cn).
Industry sources have said more than 100 Chinese companies,
including a grain trader, would likely be interested in the
tender, underscoring the appeal of the unconventional resource
in the world's second largest energy consumer.
China awarded two out of four blocks offered in its first
shale gas tender in June last year to China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) and a provincial coal seam
gas company.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)