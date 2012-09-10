BEIJING, Sept 10 China has offered 20 shale gas blocks in a second tender, with a total area of 20,002 square kilometres, the government said on Monday.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 25, the Ministry of Land and Resources said on its website (www.mlr.gov.cn).

Industry sources have said more than 100 Chinese companies, including a grain trader, would likely be interested in the tender, underscoring the appeal of the unconventional resource in the world's second largest energy consumer.

China awarded two out of four blocks offered in its first shale gas tender in June last year to China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and a provincial coal seam gas company.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)