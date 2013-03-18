BEIJING, March 18 State-run utility group China
Huadian Corp, one of 16 Chinese companies that won the country's
second shale gas auction, plans a tender later this year for
engineering and service companies, a company official said on
Monday.
China opened its second shale gas auction to non-oil firms,
seeking to unlock huge reserves and mirror the experience of the
United States where independent drillers have driven a shale
boom.
The move has, however, raised concerns over the capacity of
the firms picked, as none of them has drilled a single gas well,
meaning they will have to buy in expertise.
Huadian, via three of its subsidiary companies, will spend
2.7 billion yuan ($434 million) hunting for the unconventional
fuel in four blocks in China's Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou
province, the official told an industry seminar.
"We will be looking for professional services from seismic
survey to drillings via a tender towards late this year," the
official said, adding that it should be open to both domestic
and international companies.
Industry experts have said demand for expertise will provide
lucrative opportunities to major engineering firms such as Baker
Hughes and Halliburton, or smaller Chinese
service companies like Anton Oilfield Services Group.
Over the next three years, Huadian plans to drill a total of
24 exploration and appraisal wells, most of which would be
vertical drillings as they are cheaper than horizontal ones. If
industrial flows are found, an additional 20 horizontal wells
will be sunk, the official said.
The utility firm, drawn to the shale business in 2010, is in
the middle of forming its specialist oil and gas division to
coordinate the group's execution of shale gas activities.
It has hired about 20 professionals from companies including
state energy giants PetroChina and Sinopec Corp
, the official said.