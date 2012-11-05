East Libyan forces take desert air base as they push west
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
SHANGHAI Nov 5 China will offer state subsidies to shale gas developers in a bid to encourage energy firms to boost production of this unconventional gas resource, the government said on Monday.
The government will offer 0.40 yuan ($0.06) for each cubic metre of shale gas produced, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.
($1 = 6.2415 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 3 Libyan forces loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said they had taken the strategic military base of Jufra on Saturday after rival factions withdrew.
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron