BEIJING, June 29 China is expected to hold its
second shale gas auction in July, with private investors allowed
to bid for the first time, local media said on Friday.
More than 70 companies have expressed interest in
participating in the shale gas tender, a third of which are
private enterprises, local media quoted Zhang Dawei, head of oil
and gas strategy centre of the Ministry of Land and Resources,
as saying.
Foreign firms will be excluded from the auction, the
ministry has said.
The ministry could not immediately comment on the news when
contacted by Reuters.
China awarded two out of four blocks offered in its first
shale gas tender in June last year to China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) and a provincial coal seam
gas company.
Shale gas development is still at the early stage in China,
where technically recoverable reserves of the unconventional
fuel are estimated to be even higher than in the United States.
Top energy agency, the National Energy Administration,
targets to produce 6.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of shale gas
by 2015, or roughly 6 percent of China's current total gas
production.
It intends to dramatically boost output to 60-100 bcm in
2020, a level some experts say is over-ambitious as it faces
technological, environmental and regulatory roadblocks.
China, the world's largest energy user, has said it wanted
to draw more private investment into its energy sector as part
of a plan to fast-track infrastructure investment to shore up
economic growth.
