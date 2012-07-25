* Some 20 blocks on offer, vs 4 blocks in 1st tender -
sources
* Blocks cover about 6-7 provinces
* New policy attracts broad interest
* Foreign firms courting local firms for joint development
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 25 More than 100 Chinese
companies, including a grain trader, are interested in a shale
gas exploration tender the government is expected to issue
within weeks, underscoring the appeal of the unconventional
resource in the world's second largest energy consumer.
China's Ministry of Land and Resources (MLR) is expected to
hold its second shale gas auction within the next few weeks,
government and industry sources said.
China is believed to hold the world's largest reserves of
shale gas, which is trapped in rocks and that requires a
technology called hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, to unleash.
A shale gas boom in the United States is turning the top
energy user into a gas exporter.
"The door has been swung open a lot wider this time. Even a
tobacco company and others totally unrelated to energy or
minerals have said they'd like to participate," said a
government source.
The sources said the potential bidders include coal miners,
utility firms, a tobacco manufacturer, a grain trader, real
estate developers and investment companies.
About 20 blocks, spanning half of a dozen provinces in the
south but with a total area of little over 10,000 square km,
will be auctioned, the sources said.
The area is similar to the first auction last year that
awarded four blocks to six energy firms.
Most of the blocks on offer were identified by local
governments, which have become increasingly keen on shale gas to
boost the local economy. Experts say the blocks are mostly
outside the acreage already taken up by China's giant energy
firms, PetroChina and Sinopec Corp.
In May, the MLR said potential bidders had to be local
entities with a registered capital of 300 million yuan ($47
million) and with licenses to explore for oil and gas or other
gaseous mineral resources.
Companies without the licenses could form a joint entity
with those holding licenses, which has led to some foreign
companies courting Chinese bidders, officials with China-based
international oil firms said.
The blocks on offer span Chongqing city in the southwest and
the provinces of Guizhou, Hunan, Hubei, Jiangxi, Anhui and
possibly Zhejiang, but exclude Sichuan, which likely holds the
country's largest shale gas deposits.
Local media has reported that the southwestern province is
likely to pump 2 billion cubic meters of shale gas by 2015,
equivalent to 30 percent of the national target of 6.5 billion
cubic metres.
Sichuan province is also where Royal Dutch Shell
landed China's first production sharing contract for shale gas:
a deal with PetroChina to develop Fushun
block.
Since 2009, China's government has embarked on a big push to
encourage shale gas exploration, setting ambitious output
targets to meet part of its additional energy demand, but
commercial production has so far been negligible.