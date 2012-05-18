By Jim Bai and Ken Wills
| BEIJING
BEIJING May 18 China will exclude foreign firms
from bidding in its second tender for shale gas blocks, despite
a need for overseas technology to help exploit massive reserves
of gas trapped within shale rock formations in the world's top
energy user.
China launched its shale gas push in late 2009, inspired by
a shale boom in the United States
Shale gas development in still at the early stage in China,
where technically recoverable reserves of the unconventional
fuel are estimated to be even higher than in the United States.
In its first public disclosure of requirements for bidders,
the Ministry of Land and Resources said only domestic firms with
registered capital of more than 300 million yuan ($47.43
million) could bid.
The firms must also have licences to explore oil and gas or
other gaseous mineral resources, or cooperate with businesses
holding such licences.
Bidders must be independent legal entities and joint bidding
would not be accepted, the ministry said in a notice dated May
17 on its website (www.mlr.gov.cn), adding that interested
parties should submit their interest before May 25.
It did not say when the tender would be held.
China awarded two out of four blocks offered in its first
shale gas tender in June last year to China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) and a provincial coal seam
gas company.
The government has identified 17 firms to bid for 20 blocks
in the second tender, according to Chinese media reports.
China wants to find the right technology to unlock its shale
gas resources in the next few years before a leap in production
by 2020.
The U.S. Energy Information Agency estimates China holds
36.1 trillion cubic metres (1,275 trillion cubic feet) of
technically recoverable shale gas reserves -- significantly
higher than the 24.4 tcm (862 trillion cubic feet) in the United
States, which has the second-most.
Chinese government officials said foreign firms can enter
product sharing contracts (PSC) with Chinese firms or provide
engineering services, and so far only Royal Dutch Shell
has clinched a PSC deal.
State oil firms such as PetroChina and
Sinopec have drilled several dozen wells on their conventional
oil and gas blocks and brought in firms such as Shell, Chevron
Corp and Hess Corp for joint studies.
Chinese state energy firms have also entered into
multi-billion-dollar U.S. shale deals with Chesapeake Energy
and Devon Energy Corp.