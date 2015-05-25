SHANGHAI May 25 The Shanghai Stock Exchange has
extended the time range during which listed companies are
allowed to make public statements, improving timely disclosure
and bringing the exchange more in line with international
practice.
Under the current arrangement, multiple announcements can be
published together. Traders have complained it takes too long
for the exchange to publish them. During the peak corporate
earnings season, some statements are not published until
midnight.
Starting June 1, companies will be allowed to disclose
information between 7:30-8:30 a.m. and from 11:30-12:30 during
the market's midday break, the exchange said in a statement
published in its website, www.sse.com.cn, late on Sunday.
Companies will also be permitted to publish statements
through the exchange at 1pm to 5pm on a single non-trading day,
or on the last of a series of two or more non-trading days, such
as a public holiday, the exchange said.
Information disclosure in these periods could include
requests to suspend share trading, clarification of market talk,
and notifications of new contracts being signed, it said.
Currently, companies send their statements to the exchange
for publication after the market closes at 3pm (0700 GMT) and
the same time of a single non-trading day or of the last of a
series of non-trading days.
