BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
BEIJING Nov 6 China's securities regulator has banned Shanghai DZH Ltd from the market for violating regulations, the company said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse on Friday.
The company will also be fined 600,000 yuan ($94,447), it said.
($1 = 6.3528 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Adam Rose; editing by Jason Neely)
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )