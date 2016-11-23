SHANGHAI Nov 23 Shanghai will strive to expand net money inflows through the municipality's free trade zone (FTZ) accounts, the Shanghai headquarters of China's central bank said on Wednesday.

It will allow private equity funds and projects in the Shanghai FTZ to raise capital in the zone and overseas to meet demand for cross-border investments, the People's Bank of China's Shanghai branch said in a document distributed at a news conference.

Multinational firms will be allowed to set up onshore cross-border yuan capital pools using Shanghai FTZ accounts to manage yuan holdings globally, it added. (Reporting By Samuel Shen, Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)