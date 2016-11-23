SHANGHAI Nov 23 Shanghai will strive to expand
net money inflows through the municipality's free trade zone
(FTZ) accounts, the Shanghai headquarters of China's central
bank said on Wednesday.
It will allow private equity funds and projects in the
Shanghai FTZ to raise capital in the zone and overseas to meet
demand for cross-border investments, the People's Bank of
China's Shanghai branch said in a document distributed at a news
conference.
Multinational firms will be allowed to set up onshore
cross-border yuan capital pools using Shanghai FTZ accounts to
manage yuan holdings globally, it added.
