SHANGHAI, July 4 China has formally approved the
establishment of a free trade zone that will trial yuan
convertibility in Shanghai, the official China Daily reported on
Thursday.
State media had reported in early June that approval of the
zone was imminent, but details were scarce on the precise nature
of the policy initiatives being contemplated.
However, the report said the zone would also serve to
concentrate logistics and communications assets and provide tax
advantages to resident firms.
China's new leaders have signalled they want to quicken the
process of making the yuan fully convertible over the
next few years, as part of efforts to boost the currency's use
in trade and support wider financial reforms.
But some economists are concerned that opening the capital
account too quickly in the current unstable economic climate
could lead to destabilising capital flight, complicating efforts
to liberalise domestic interest rates.
Shanghai officials have been steadily lobbying China's
State Council -- the country's cabinet -- for permission to open
a pilot project to experiment with capital account
liberalisation and yuan convertibility, concerned that the city
could be left behind as rival financial centres, such as Hong
Kong and Taiwan, move to develop cross-border yuan financial
services.
Beijing has already allowed the creation of one free trade
zone experimenting with yuan internationalisation in Qianhai,
near the southern boomtown of Shenzhen and across from Hong
Kong.
The Qianhai zone, which is administered by the People's Bank
of China, now allows banks from Hong Kong to offer cross-border
yuan-denominated loans to mainland companies in the zone.
The report said the new zone will encompass existing free
trade zones in Shanghai, including the current Waigaoqiao Free
Trade Zone, Yangshan Free Trade Port Area and Pudong Airport
Comprehensive Free Trade Zone.
